It takes corporate earnings, not crowds, to sustain a stock market boom
Summary
- How much further will India’s retail investment and investor population boom go? While public demand for shares might yet have space for growth, let’s not forget these assets are only as good as their earnings. The basic value proposition of equity mustn’t get lost in the hustle-bustle.
The Indian stock market has been in the global spotlight for what The Economist has called the “largest-ever experiment in participatory capitalism." As share indices hit one peak after another over the past five years, attracting retail interest, India’s investor base has grown explosively.