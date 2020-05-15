Corporate gigs a ‘new normal’ post-covid

Shreya had always been a star performer at one of the world’s leading web designing firms serving global marquee clients. Her creativity and aesthetic sense had won her many accolades. Being the primary caregiver of the family, she had to take a break from her full-time corporate role. While she thoroughly enjoyed domestic responsibilities, she wanted to constantly innovate and contribute to the industry. Given her creative skills, she began helping Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with web designing occasionally. With time, she established her individual brand. Now, she works with major Indian companies, helping them with web designing on a part-time basis.

‘Corporate gigs’ would be the ‘new normal’, with many such potential win-win stories.

Setting the context: The expectations and outlook towards work are shifting—from fixed schedule, fixed place of work to flexible work hours and place of work. Similarly, vertical career progression is increasingly transforming into flexible and flat structures for working. This has led to the emergence of a workforce popularly called the “gig economy" that can support on-demand work both in-person or virtually. For the purpose of this article, gig economy is construed as a key component of formal employment operating through an on-demand work arrangement. It has two classifications: Low-skill gigs that work largely on site (for example, food delivery, cab drivers) and talent gigs or freelancers that work remotely (web designers, creative professionals). A new section of this talent economy is expected to now emerge as corporate gigs.

Work-from-home is here to stay: The pandemic-induced work-from-home has ironed out long-held scepticism regarding the efficacy and trust factors of remote working. Senior management and leaders have now started gaining confidence in remote work delivery. Virtual enablement is likely to have significant implications for the talent gig economy in the post-covid era. Select sectors like education technology and health and wellness could see immediate growth and significantly boost employment of talent gigs. For instance, the education technology sector could employ skilled housewives who can work as part-time teachers from their homes. While the on-site talent gig model already existed in the education space, a successful adoption of virtual delivery during the pandemic would propel virtual/off-site delivery significantly. It could potentially open more entrepreneurial opportunities within sectors having a limited exposure to the gig model, while driving confidence among existing talent gigs.

Remote roles are well-suited for corporate gigs: The most significant disruption in talent gigs could potentially be witnessed with corporate jobs. While most companies tend to have 4-8% of the temporary/short-term jobs, traditionally gigs have not been used by them. The experiences gained from the current situation give confidence to companies to explore adoption of talent gigs in certain roles. Even from the employees’ point of view, the ability to deliver work in a remote set-up is likely to increase confidence in seeking gig jobs in the future, rather than single employments as in the past. This new era could be a win-win for both companies as well as employees seeking gigs. We believe that this is an inflection point for emergence of corporate gigs.

Though gig-type jobs vary with functions and employee designations, certain functions like human resources management, information technology, finance, legal and marketing have a higher amenability compared to operations-oriented functions like manufacturing and supply-chain. Roles such as financial reporting, market research, contract documentation and non-ERP (enterprise resource planning) application development are potential candidates for the talent gig model.

Even by conservative estimates, the share of gig jobs could be 5-7% of the employee base in brick-and-mortar companies. For the services sector, the share of gig roles could be even higher at up to 20% of the total employee base. The total corporate gig employment potential could translate into 4-5 million jobs in the next 3-4 years within the total formal sector employment base of about 50 million.

Moving towards the new normal: Companies moving towards a new normal would require a thorough internal assessment and a phased approach in order to harmonize gig workers and the existing work environment. They would also have to institutionalize enablers like giving training on firm-specific standards, developing stringent non-disclosure agreements, enabling technology, and gig staff deployment plans. This would also lead to the rise of a supporting ecosystem, such as job-matching platforms for gigs and training as well as technology providers. While the economy would need time to sail through the current slowdown, firms, job seekers and platforms should invest time in lessons from the current shortcomings and explore new possibilities. Corporate gig economy is a potential win-win. It’s time for both companies and employees to start thinking of their respective roles in the ‘new normal’.

The first author is senior partner and the other two are principals at Kearney

