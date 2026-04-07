Corporate India needs to decarbonize operations: Green projects with CSR funds won’t suffice

This pattern persists because the incentives made it rational. Afforestation is cheap, visible and easy to put in an annual report. Replacing a blast furnace process or retrofitting a cement kiln costs millions, carries technology risk and squeezes profits in the short term. As long as the rules reward the first and say nothing about the second, most companies will choose the first. This is not a moral failing. It is a predictable business response. Charity is not a first step. It’s a detour.