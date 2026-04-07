Every year, some of India’s largest industrial companies publish sustainability reports that are full of details on the number of trees planted, villages electrified and water bodies restored. And every year, the factories that made those reports possible continue to burn coal, run furnaces and emit carbon at rates that have barely changed in a decade.
Corporate India needs to decarbonize operations: Green projects with CSR funds won’t suffice
SummaryFactory emissions need to be slashed. This is no longer just an environmental but a business imperative. Globally, administrations, investors and consumers are beginning to punish companies that fail to decarbonize their core operations.
Every year, some of India’s largest industrial companies publish sustainability reports that are full of details on the number of trees planted, villages electrified and water bodies restored. And every year, the factories that made those reports possible continue to burn coal, run furnaces and emit carbon at rates that have barely changed in a decade.
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