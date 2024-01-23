Corporate leaders risk failure if their own data dashboards start lying to them
Summary
- Losing touch with reality is easy when a business culture allows its information feed to be fudged. Alas, it happens much too often.
What’s common to Enron, Arthur Anderson, Satyam, DHFL, Volkswagen, Yes Bank, Ranbaxy and Theranos? You would have probably guessed that each of these once-lauded companies was involved in a major scam, causing an incalculable erosion of wealth, reputation, shareholder value, and, in some cases, worse. There is a more disturbing commonality among these fraudulent companies. All of them had been awarded prestigious accolades. Satyam was awarded the Golden Peacock Award for excellence in corporate governance just months before its fraud was uncovered. Elizabeth Homes, CEO of Theranos, was featured on the cover of Forbes in 2014, just a year before her fiction began unravelling. Yes Bank was awarded ‘Bank of the Year’ in 2015, DHFL won a ‘Best Housing Finance Company’ award, etc. You get the gist.