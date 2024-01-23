Corporate leaders risk failure if their own data dashboards start lying to them

There are several reasons why structured reporting channels get vitiated. The first is a focus on short-term gains, which prioritizes immediate profits over long-term sustainability and ethical considerations. This usually results in unethical decisions such as lying about product quality, ignoring checks and balances and the cooking of books. The second reason is a culture of zero-error syndrome. When leaders insist on ‘no error’ and penalize every failure, employees are tempted to fudge reality. If mistakes are unforgiven, then they will be underplayed or not reported. The third reason is doublespeak by the management. Risk taking, independent decision making, good governance, authenticity, etc, are proclaimed to be desirable, but conventionalists, yes-men and those who deliver near-term outcomes (even if they cut corners) are then rewarded. Similarly, leaders often make grandiose proclamations about an emphasis on aspects such as work-life balance, role rotations, learning and growth opportunities, etc, but neither follow through nor allocate concomitant resources to them, thus betraying their real intent. Hypocrisy corrodes trust and institutionalizes a culture of embellishing minor successes as major achievements and major failures as minor setbacks. After all, if business leaders are duplicitous, why wouldn’t subordinates follow suit?