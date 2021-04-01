Corporate lending in India awaits its Moneyball moment

Start with measuring decision quality: One may first like to identify and measure the shortcomings of the traditional underwriting approach and ascertain what is working and what is not. The final underwriting decision of ‘go’ versus ‘no go’ is preceded by several components of prediction and judgement. Some of these components are the industry outlook, financial statement projections, future debt requirements and the quality of management. These components’ values keep evolving as the credit call goes from the initial underwriter recommendation to a credit committee and then higher. While most lenders are able to track the final decision quality by the loan delinquency rate, some are unable to assess the quality of it at each stage. For instance, if the financial projections are way off from actual results, even if the account is non-delinquent, it suggests a weakness in the process.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}