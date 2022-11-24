Corporate oversight is crying out for diversity

A report released by Institutional Investor Advisory Services of a study it did with APG Asset Management has revealed very few women among individuals entrusted with the governance of Indian companies. By its data, less than 18% of all directors on the boards of our 500 most valuable companies listed on the National Stock Exchange were female at the end of fiscal 2021-22. While this was far better than 6% at the close of 2013-14, the year when India effectively outlawed all-male boards for big firms, it was only fractionally more than the figure three years earlier. This points to a premature plateau in our progress towards better balanced boardrooms. At this pace of change, said the report, “India will take till 2058 to achieve 30% gender diversity on boards." It is not as if no further push was made after the legislative shift of 2013, when the Companies Act made female presence a must. Our stock-market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India tweaked its rules in 2019 to say that each of the top 500 had to have at least one independent director who is a woman. The purpose of this was to keep women relatives from being appointed in a cynical tick-the-box exercise. As the goal was to improve corporate oversight, such an appointee’s agency had to be assured by distance. Yet, for some reason, the overall board presence of women appears to have grown only a bit in the past three years.