Corporate scandals resurfacing shows governance standards remain weak

In the second order -- which did not receive as much attention perhaps because of the “bizarre misconduct" of the former NSE CEO with a mystic thrown in -- Sebi said that Ambani, the promoter and chairman of Reliance Home Finance, exceeded his remit by sanctioning loans in gross deviations of norms. "Looking at the conduct and propensity of the company to indulge in such activities of diversion of funds and misrepresentation of books of accounts, falsification of financial statements resulting into non-disclosure of true & fair information to the public at large, and also considering the collective misconduct exhibited by the key managerial persons of the company, there is an urgent need that the company should be prevented from pursuing such despicable activities which are visibly in violation of securities laws," it said in the order. Ambani and a few other directors of the company have been barred from the markets for three months. In the past too, Ambani had come under regulatory crosshairs over charges of diverting funds from overseas borrowings to the stock market.