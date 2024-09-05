Opinion
Revise direct taxes: Corporate taxation needs to be progressive
Summary
- Businesses making more profits have been paying lower effective tax rates. It’s only fair that richer firms must bear a bigger tax burden. Note that the tax relief they got five years ago has done little to increase corporate investment and employment.
Direct tax reforms have been on the agenda for more than two decades. Unfortunately, much of the discussion has revolved around income-tax reforms and very little around corporate taxes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more