Revise direct taxes: Corporate taxation needs to be progressive

In the last five years, corporate tax collections rose at 6.5% per annum, almost a third of the 17.2% growth annual in income-tax collections. The decline in growth rate of corporate taxes is not an aberration, but part of a longer trend, falling from 27.4% during the UPA-1 period to 13.1% in UPA-2 and further to 11% during NDA-1. The growth rate of the income-tax intake slipped from 20% during 2004-09 to 17.2% during NDA-2.