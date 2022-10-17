Corporates can bring value to the sanitation ecosystem by partnering with SMEs

Combating the matter in question, the Indian Government aims to implement the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 till 2026 with an outlay of ₹1.41 lakh crore. However, universal sanitation can only be achieved with greater collaboration where private companies, governments and NGOs come together to realize a shared dream. Along with the Union Government’s work, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly introducing appropriate technology and focus-driven people into the sanitation economy. As the sanitation economy is expected to grow significantly in the region, the ecosystem requires more support, participation, and investments from corporations. This market holds an untapped potential for leading businesses to explore and foster further growth. R&D and Investments are two vital keys that will yield solutions in improving access and availability of safe water and sanitation practices. Given their existing capabilities and expertise, another essential area of opportunity for private players is capturing, treating, and reutilizing human waste.