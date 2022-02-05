Corporatize AAI before it becomes another AI

The Economic Survey 2021-22 discusses the government’s intention to monetize at least 25 more airports, including those at Chennai, Varanasi, Coimbatore, Nagpur and Bhubaneswar between 2022 and 2025. This means that by 2025, at least 36 airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow and Chennai will be out of the government’s purview. What this will also mean is that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will largely be left with loss-making airports, or it will have to develop virgin airports for the government’s Regional Air Connectivity scheme.

The government’s decision comes at a time when AAI’s profits have been dipping. In 2020-21, it reported a profit after tax of ₹1,985.09 crore, down from ₹2,271.14 crore in the previous year. AAI’s income, most of which comes from its revenue share in Delhi and Mumbai airports, is ploughed back into airport development. The National Council of Applied Economic Research had forecast in April 2021 that Delhi and Mumbai will generate ₹23,330 crore in revenue for AAI between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

With the latest announcement of monetizing at least 25 new airports, the government has a narrow window of opportunity to act and ensure that it is able to get meaningful money out of AAI’s monetization.

This is essential because AAI is fast approaching Air India’s position where the airline bled for years before the government was left with no choice but to sell it to the highest bidder, the Tatas. The government had to allocate an additional ₹51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other “sundry commitments" in Union budget 2022-23.

Since privatizing AAI does not seem a very feasible option, one viable solution could be corporatizing the state-owned airport developer and operator.

If this route is followed, AAI will be free of governmental interference, it will have operational flexibility, and it can issue bonds, or raise debt from non-financial institutions -- things that it cannot do as an Authority. After corporatization, AAI can run as a professional organization with transparency and leverage its other core strengths, such as a trained manpower. It can also earn non-aeronautical revenue from allowing hotels, convention centres and shopping malls, something which the GMR group which won the mandate to modernize Delhi airport has done very successfully.

The idea of corporatizing AAI is not new. As recently as 2014, Ashok Gajapati Raju, who was civil aviation minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi government, had announced plans to privatize AAI to improve transparency and bring about better efficiencies. He had set no timeline for this proposal; possibly, the time to implement it has come, and a delay could be an opportunity lost.

However, this is not going to be an easy task. AAI largely has loss-making airports under it; so, if it has to become a viable corporate entity, it first needs to strengthen its core skills. The government should allow AAI to operate and manage airports successfully in India and also encourage it to look at airports abroad. AAI has built airports in countries like Libya, though it has not managed and operated them. Once this is achieved and AAI is successfully recognized as one of the top airport operators and managers in the region, it will be easier to corporatize it.

The key question is whether the government will act on time, or like in the case of Air India, wait till it becomes impossible for it to handle another loss-making entity.

