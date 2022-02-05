Corporatize AAI before it becomes another AI

However, this is not going to be an easy task. AAI largely has loss-making airports under it; so, if it has to become a viable corporate entity, it first needs to strengthen its core skills. The government should allow AAI to operate and manage airports successfully in India and also encourage it to look at airports abroad. AAI has built airports in countries like Libya, though it has not managed and operated them. Once this is achieved and AAI is successfully recognized as one of the top airport operators and managers in the region, it will be easier to corporatize it.