Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Cost of onions: Go for core reforms
Summary
- To the relief of farmers, India has lifted its onion export duty. Onion price control matters, no doubt, but farms mustn’t be made to bear the burden of food security. The agricultural sector needs core reforms.
The government over the weekend withdrew its 20% duty on onion exports. This relieves Indian farmers, who have often run into export constraints just as prices have risen to let them reap rewards.
