Could a few swing states determine who governs India?

India is in the midst of conducting its 18th Lok Sabha elections. In the first eight of these Parliamentary polls held after independence, the winning party had more than the required majority of seats to form a government, ranging from a high of 143 more for Rajiv Gandhi of the Congress in 1984 to a low of just 22 over the majority-mark for his predecessor Indira Gandhi in 1967. The reason to look at it this way is that the number of Lok Sabha seats has varied over time, from a low of 489 for the first elections held in 1951 to the current 543, so using a benchmark of the majority’s size allows direct comparison.