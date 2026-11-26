When Mukesh and Anil Ambani were together in launching Reliance Telecom, one brother wanted every customer interaction to be tech-driven (interactive voice response) and the other wanted every call to be attended to by a human. The management sought our advice and we (Patty Seybold and I) were against the first. History showed us how it ended.
Companies spend crores to acquire customers but keeping them happy after that is quite another matter. With the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), that experience has become more impersonal.