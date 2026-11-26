When Mukesh and Anil Ambani were together in launching Reliance Telecom, one brother wanted every customer interaction to be tech-driven (interactive voice response) and the other wanted every call to be attended to by a human. The management sought our advice and we (Patty Seybold and I) were against the first. History showed us how it ended.
When Mukesh and Anil Ambani were together in launching Reliance Telecom, one brother wanted every customer interaction to be tech-driven (interactive voice response) and the other wanted every call to be attended to by a human. The management sought our advice and we (Patty Seybold and I) were against the first. History showed us how it ended.
Companies spend crores to acquire customers but keeping them happy after that is quite another matter. With the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), that experience has become more impersonal.
Companies spend crores to acquire customers but keeping them happy after that is quite another matter. With the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), that experience has become more impersonal.
We all have the experience of buying something from a company and then discovering that getting help, resolving a complaint or simply returning the product is an obstacle course. Websites frustrate you in circles, apps offer no solutions and customer care numbers bury you under automated options.
Here’s a rather heretical business proposition: What if a company deliberately announced that it would not use AI for customer service? Every customer query, complaint and service request would be handled by a real human being. No chatbots, no automated voice menus, no algorithmic runarounds. In an age of technological conformity, this could be a major competitive advantage, with a social impact as more humans would have jobs.
Customer service is about listening, understanding the context, exercising judgement, recognizing frustration and taking responsibility. AI can generate an impressive apology but not genuinely empathize with customers who have spent hours trying to recover money wrongly deducted from bank accounts. Nor can it resolve an unusual problem.
Customers have unusual problems, complicated circumstances and perfectly legitimate reasons to be furious. Frequently asked questions don’t help. The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned about chatbot ‘doom loops’ in 2023, where customers are trapped in repetitive automated responses without access to human assistance. Forrester’s 2025 Customer Experience Index posted a fourth-straight annual decline in the US.
Poor complaint handling was estimated to put more than $596 billion of future revenue at risk. The writing on the wall can’t be clearer. When products and prices become increasingly indistinguishable, customer experience could be the only meaningful differentiator. If every bank offers similar interest rates, every airline sells similar seats and every retailer offers similar products, why should customers choose one over another?
A deliberate redesign of customer service around human accountability is desirable. Here are six steps managements should consider.
One, make human access a brand promise. Publicly commit to a real person handling every customer-service interaction. A customer should be able to speak to someone or at least request a call back. No compulsory chatbot conversations, endless voice menus or automated obstacles.
Two, recruit and train people with listening skills, empathy, patience and sound judgement. More importantly, give them authority to resolve routine complaints, approve reasonable refunds, reverse incorrect charges and make exceptions. Don’t bring back five levels of approval.
Three, perhaps redesign incentives? Stop the old call-centre style rewards for employees based on call duration, cross-selling, enrolments and the number of complaints closed. Measure first-contact resolution, customer satisfaction, repeat complaints and customer retention.
Four, make exit as easy as entry? Cancellation, refunds and withdrawal of consent must be straightforward. If joining a loyalty programme or subscription takes one click, leaving it should take one click too. Customer loyalty is key, not administrative imprisonment.
Five, work on a human-service operating model. Create adequately staffed service teams, provide continuous training, maintain clear escalation mechanisms and ensure sufficient capacity during peak periods. Track unresolved complaints rather than celebrating the number of calls answered. Make key management personnel listen to actual customer interactions regularly.
Six, measure the return on investment. Compare customer retention, lifetime value, repeat purchases, referrals, complaint costs and churn against the cost of human service. Conduct controlled pilots to show whether better human interaction generates higher long-term returns.
AI need not disappear. Use it to help employees retrieve information, identify recurring problems and manage back-office processes. But there is a fundamental difference between using AI to help an employee serve a customer and using it to prevent a customer from reaching an employee. Technology should enable human service.
Tony Hsieh, founder of Zappos, famously said: “Customer service shouldn’t just be a department, it should be the entire company.” Yet, companies seem determined to forget that. Imagine an airline promising human handling of every complaint, a bank where disputing a transaction never involves arguing with a chatbot, or an insurer where a real person takes responsibility. Amid automated voices and artificial apologies, this could be a compelling brand proposition.
Human service costs money, even in talent-rich India. So do lost customers and damaged reputations. Stop celebrating savings from eliminating employees while ignoring the cost of eliminating relationships.
Perhaps management leaders should ask themselves: have we made customer service efficient for ourselves or miserable for customers? The next differentiator should not be a better chatbot, but a company promising: Call us. A human will answer. Someone will take responsibility.
In the race to become artificial, being human could be the most profitable strategy of all.
The author is co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute for Innovation. Twitter: @muneer