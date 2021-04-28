Could China’s digital renminbi pose the US dollar a challenge?

According to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study, the emergence of digital currencies and advances in payment systems could alter the significance of traditional drivers of reserve currencies, and result in the emergence of new reserve currencies. The aforesaid data on China’s economy must be read along with other recent developments in the People’s Republic of China. The internationalization of the renminbi has been a strategic goal for China. Beijing’s efforts culminated in its 2016 inclusion in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies. As an extension of its moves to internationalize its currency, Beijing is pursuing CBDC research aggressively. China is believed to be at an advanced stage in its retail CBDC research. In April 2020, China piloted a version of its digital renminbi in four major cities for retail use. China has also joined the central banks of Hong Kong, Thailand and the UAE to develop a prototype to facilitate real-time cross-border payments using a CBDC. The adoption of a digital renminbi for cross-border payments may allow China’s financial system to reduce its reliance on the US dollar, and limit the involvement of foreign financial institutions as well as the oversight of foreign authorities. Currently, cross-border payments are costly and time-consuming, due to the involvement of several parties, exposing parties involved in transactions to credit and settlement risk. If China can leverage its first-mover advantage to meet the need for a digital currency and build an efficient CBDC system that can address these pain points in cross-border payments, its CBDC could prove attractive for international trade. The potential opportunities presented by a digital renminbi for enhancing China’s influence in global financial markets are supported by measures like China’s Belt and Road Initiative and bilateral trade relations with countries, especially in the Southeast Asian region. This region is intricately connected with China through trade and investment ties, and Beijing will probably use these to drive demand for a digital renminbi. Some even point out that a digital currency will allow China’s CBDC infrastructure to bypass US sanctions and also enable users to avoid the scrutiny of the SWIFT system. This may be relevant for sanctioned countries like Russia, Iran and Venezuela. Of course, this itself may be a cause of concern.