Could Deepak Parekh have been allowed to continue in the interest of the merger?

It may sound more than a tad unfair to question a 78-year-old's move to hang up his boots after 45 years of exemplary service to a single organisation. Unfortunately, Deepak Shantilal Parekh, arguably one of India Inc’s greatest institution-builders, has strict regulations to adhere to, and simply cannot continue. Yet, one wishes that he could have.

One could argue that Parekh has already done more than what could be reasonably expected of any business leader. He joined his uncle’s newly formed Housing Development and Finance Corporation in 1978 as an assistant general manager. He turned HDFC – India’s first mortgage lender – into a behemoth with an aggregate loan book of ₹7.24 lakh crore and deposits of ₹1.52 lakh crore – remarkable for a private-sector non-bank lender.

That wasn’t all. Parekh was also one of the first to spot the opportunity when the government opened up the banking sector to private players, and spearheaded HDFC’s entry into it with the creation of HDFC Bank. It is another story that in the three decades that followed, HDFC Bank far outstripped its parent, with a pre-merger loan book of ₹16.14 lakh crore and deposits worth a staggering ₹18.3 lakh crore.

The numbers of the combined entity are even more impressive. With a market cap of ₹12.86 lakh crore, HDFC Bank is now the world’s fourth-most valuable bank by this measure. With a combined loan book in excess of ₹23 lakh crore, it is now more than twice the size of its nearest Indian private-sector rival, ICICI Bank, and a respectable second to public-sector behemoth State Bank of India, which boasts a ₹32 lakh crore loan book.

Parekh has not only steered the many diversifications of HDFC but also provided guidance and leadership to some of India’s leading corporates. He has been the non-independent, non-executive chairman of HDFC Asset Management (a subsidiary of HDFC which runs HDFC Mutual Fund); non-executive chairman of HDFC ERGO General Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Glaxo India Ltd, Burroughs Wellcome (India) Ltd, IDFC Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and chairman of IDFC Private Equity Co Ltd.

That’s a glittering CV indeed, with the $40 billion HDFC-HDFC Bank merger as its crowning glory. There’s enough justification to call it a day, one should think. But history is littered with examples of failed mega mergers.

Take one from the financial-services sector itself. Citicorp and Travelers Group merged in an $83 billion deal in 1998, creating what was then the world’s largest financial-services firm, offering everything from banking and insurance to investment. Citigroup, as the new entity was christened, operated in more than 100 countries and had more than 100 million customers. But the projected benefits never materialised and Citigroup placed most of the Travelers Group business into a subsidiary before selling the insurance business to Metlife in 2005.

In the retail sector, American giants Sears and Kmart merged in an $11-billion deal in 2004 to create a retail giant with more than 3,000 stores in the US, the world’s largest retail market. In 2018 the merged entity, Sears Holding, filed for bankruptcy. The company today has just 20 stores, all of which are set to close this year.

Another failed merger was Microsoft’s $7.2 billion deal for Nokia’s mobile phone business in 2014, which was meant to help it take on Google’s Android and Apple's iPhone. Nokia was then the world’s largest feature-phone maker and just starting to be disrupted by smartphones from Apple and Google. Dumping its own Symbian platform for Windows Phone OS proved a disastrous call. Microsoft sold the phone business to Chinese phonemaker HMD for just $350 million within two years.

Cultural clashes, management differences and a failure to understand customers’ needs were at the root of all these failures. Several studies have shown that the key to successful mergers that stand the test of time is leadership. Unless there is clear leadership and transparent communication within the new organisation, mergers tend to fail.

This is where challenges abound for the merged HDFC Bank. On one hand, nearly 70% of HDFC’s top management will step down from executive positions in the new bank as RBI rules do not permit superannuated leaders in executive roles. HDFC Bank has itself been transitioning to new leadership since long-time chief Aditya Puri retired in October 2020.

HDFC Group’s new chief Sashi Jagdishan will have the task of bringing together the two entities, which may share parentage and similar brandings but operate in fundamentally different areas. This is where Parekh’s wisdom, experience and people-management skills would have proved invaluable.

Under the rules, he would not be able to hold an executive or even non-executive position in HDFC Bank. But his mere presence – in any capacity – could have done much more to ensure the success of the merger than the “occasional lunches" with Jagdishan that he mentioned in a recent interview. Perhaps the regulator could have considered an exceptional arrangement for Parekh's continuation, even for a short period, considering the magnitude of the merger.