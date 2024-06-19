Could Hyundai command a higher valuation than Maruti?

Hyundai Motors India (HMI) recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO) , sparking excitement among stock investors. The IPO – assuming Sebi clears it – will be huge, aiming to raise a record ₹25,000 crore or so, including an offer-for-sale (OFS) for more than 142 million existing shares, or around 17.5% of the company. All the proceeds will go to the giant parent firm, the world’s third-largest automaker after Toyota and Volkswagen.

The retail quota for the IPO is 35%, and potential investors should consider some interesting points. One, HMI will have to dilute its stake further to reduce the parent firm’s holding to 65% to comply with Sebi rules, so investors should brace for more share sales.

Two, the market is trading near record levels, so if the IPO goes through quickly (it could take several months for Sebi to clear), the company should get a high valuation. The market expects HMI to command a valuation of around ₹1.45 trillion. Based on sales and financial data, and the parent firm's brand value, HMI’s price-to-earnings multiple could be close to or even higher than that of Maruti Suzuki India.

Hyundai vs Maruti

Maruti Suzuki generally trades at a PE multiple of 28-29x thanks to its dominant share of the passenger-car market, but HMI is second in terms of volume. Maruti sold 2,135,323 vehicles in FY24, up 8.6% from FY23. Domestic sales were at 1,852,256 units and exports at 283,067 units. The company reported consolidated sales of ₹1,41,661 crore in FY24 and an operating profit of ₹17,964 crore. Its operating profit margin has hovered around 13-14% in FY24 after a poor Q1, in which it dipped to 9%, pulling the annual OPM down to 12.7%.

During the same period, HMI’s domestic sales were 614,721 units, 8.3% more than in FY23, while exports grew 6.7% to 163,155 units. In terms of the average selling price (ASP), Hyundai is ahead of Maruti as SUVs comprise around 60% of its sales, while Maruti dominates entry-level categories. Moreover, HMI has focussed on premiumisation and its pushing more high-end vehicles.

According to the IPO filing, HMI clocked Ebitda of ₹7,750 crore on total income of ₹53,298 crore during the first three quarters of FY24 (April-December 2023). That gave it an operating margin of around 14.5%, up from 14.1% in FY23. India contributed around 18% of Hyundai’s global sales volume and is the company’s fastest-growing market.

HMI’s Chennai facilities are running at 97% capacity, so investments in capacity-expansion could be on the cards. The company also uses Chennai as an export hub for markets in South Asia, West Asia and Africa.

Taking on Tata Motors in EVs

HMI has also said it aims to challenge Tata Motors’s dominance in electric vehicles (EVs). To do so, it will need to add new production lines, set up new supply chains and charging infrastructure, and strengthen its distribution network. All of this will require significant investment.

Once HMI’s IPO valuation is established, the company may use the next tranche of share sales for such investments. Alternatively, the parent firm may decide to reinvest the proceeds of the IPO in HMI.

Whatever the outcome, the offering will give HMI an opportunity to discover its value, and Indian investors a chance to build wealth through a hugely successful business operating in one of the country’s largest industries.