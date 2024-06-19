Could Hyundai command a higher valuation than Maruti?
Summary
- Maruti Suzuki India generally trades at a PE multiple of 28-29x thanks to its dominant share of the passenger-car market, but HMI is second in terms of volume and has a higher average selling price than Maruti as SUVs comprise around 60% of its sales.
Hyundai Motors India (HMI) recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO), sparking excitement among stock investors. The IPO – assuming Sebi clears it – will be huge, aiming to raise a record ₹25,000 crore or so, including an offer-for-sale (OFS) for more than 142 million existing shares, or around 17.5% of the company. All the proceeds will go to the giant parent firm, the world’s third-largest automaker after Toyota and Volkswagen.