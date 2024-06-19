Could Hyundai command a higher valuation than Maruti?

Hyundai vs Maruti

Maruti Suzuki generally trades at a PE multiple of 28-29x thanks to its dominant share of the passenger-car market, but HMI is second in terms of volume. Maruti sold 2,135,323 vehicles in FY24, up 8.6% from FY23. Domestic sales were at 1,852,256 units and exports at 283,067 units. The company reported consolidated sales of ₹1,41,661 crore in FY24 and an operating profit of ₹17,964 crore. Its operating profit margin has hovered around 13-14% in FY24 after a poor Q1, in which it dipped to 9%, pulling the annual OPM down to 12.7%.