Could the stock market’s next black swan be climate change?
Summary
- Equity investors seem blissfully unaware of what's headed their way. While they won't care much about future losses in the early days of climate change, these losses will become painful as global warming worsens. They mustn't say nobody warned them.
Fighting climate change is difficult partly because humans are weird. It’s difficult to get them to care about their own future well-being much less that of entire future generations. People blow retirement funds. You think they care about their imaginary great-grandkids?