When Yeats wrote his celebrated poem The Second Coming in 1919, the lines “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;/Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world” caught the world’s attention, recovering as it was from the wanton violence of World War I.
Could the UAE's exit from Opec lead to its split-up as an oil cartel? The odds seem against it
SummaryWith Gulf rifts widened by war, the UAE’s plan to quit Opec is clearly a blow to this powerful oil cartel. Its departure may reshape oil markets and geopolitics, but the shared economic interests of Opec’s members could hold this club together.
When Yeats wrote his celebrated poem The Second Coming in 1919, the lines “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;/Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world” caught the world’s attention, recovering as it was from the wanton violence of World War I.
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