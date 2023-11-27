Countdown to COP28: Can we end the year on a high note?
Summary
- Climate action and policies are discussed at every COP. What needs to be done differently this time around to prioritise action rather than reiterate commitments?
The Global Stock Take of the Paris Agreement conducted earlier this year made for depressing reading, but was anyone really surprised? We have surpassed a long-feared global average temperature increase of 1.4 degrees as compared to pre-industrial times, and current projections put us on track to reach 2.4 degrees of warming by end of the century.