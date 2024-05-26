Court vacations in India need a rethink:The delivery of justice shouldn't suffer
Summary
- While judges need a break, no doubt, court closures should not inconvenience litigants and stall dispute resolution. Reforms on this front will raise the quality of judgements and ensure speedier delivery of justice.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI), during the diamond jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court of India, recently remarked that an “adjournment culture" should give way to a “culture of professionalism" in court. “Let us begin the conversation on long vacations and whether alternatives such as flexi-time for lawyers and judges is possible," said Y.V. Chandrachud in the presence of the Prime Minister of India. Even the PM has voiced similar concerns earlier. It is now time to take this up seriously, particularly at the judiciary’s lower levels, so that the huge backlog of cases is reduced and people get justice.