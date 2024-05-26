Court vacations in India need a rethink:The delivery of justice shouldn't suffer

This is not to deny that vacations are needed for rejuvenation. It is plain that every judge or lawyer is entitled to annual leave, like in any other occupation. It is just that the establishment should not close, and certainly not for an extended period of time. The argument that judges and lawyers are in the most stressful professions is also misguided. There are many other professions that involve higher levels of stress. According to a survey by Goodall, surgeons are the most stressed, at No. 1 in its ranking table, while lawyers are at No. 14.