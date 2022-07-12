Courts must safeguard common spaces online

The paradox of the confrontation is this: such platforms now constitute our public square but are owned by overseas corporate entities. Unlike democratic governments, they are not accountable to citizens, only their shareholders and regulators, but wield power over our mindscapes. Their opaque algorithms and role in enabling fake news have come under scrutiny. As decisions taken by closely-held foreign firms cannot always serve our collective interest, sovereign administrations are justified in pressing for oversight of these platforms. But this should not blind us to the will shown by political agents to control the online sphere, even to the extent of compromising basic freedoms. A propensity has turned into zeal. An analysis by The Indian Express of Twitter’s global transparency reports shows that takedown demands in India soared 48,000% between 2014 and 2019. The government stated in Parliament that content blocking orders to social media companies went up nearly 2,000% in that period. Typically issued under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, these orders often come wrapped in layers of secrecy; users aren’t informed or given prior notice, let alone an explanation of why their post was dropped. Last year, Twitter had to knock off plenty flagged as provocative by the Centre, including tweets critical of its covid response and posts related to farm protests. Recent tweets by journalists, activists and even a think-tank got censored by Twitter on central orders. This is worrying, especially in a climate of hyper-vigilance and political prickliness over online criticism. The arrest of an AltNews co-founder for a tweet is but one among many examples of stiff action following a post, slogan or imaginary toolkit. While extant laws must apply, the limits of free speech need to be judiciously determined. Last year’s IT rules were stayed by courts because these over-empowered the executive. But too much still gets muzzled by diktat.