Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
From coverage to assurance: Fixing India’s health system
SummaryAs India advances toward universal health coverage, strengthening primary care, health workforce capacity and medicine quality is critical to turn ambitious programmes into assured health outcomes.
