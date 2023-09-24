Covert action is a troublesome but often useful tool of statecraft4 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:22 PM IST
The notion that democracies do not engage in targeted killings overseas is not supported by facts
There is not enough information in the public domain to assess the Canadian government’s allegation that Indian officials were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but we should not be too impressed by media commentary along the lines of “India wants to be like Israel but is ending up like Russia" or that “democracies don’t engage in targeted killings."