The pandemic which started as a public health emergency not seen in almost a century, quickly transformed into a supply shock, and then to a private consumption contraction on an unprecedented scale. An ongoing weekly survey in April 2020, by Bain & Company and People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE), of about 500 households across different locations and economic strata, reveals that consumer sentiment and demand is undergoing a steady and deep decline which will go beyond the here and now.

Within two weeks into the nation-wide lock-down, nearly forty percent of households started reporting a week-on-week decline in consumption. While low income households felt the income impact early on, more affluent families pointed to a lack of access as the biggest spending constraint, as most shops were closed. According to a report released by Nielsen in April 2020, traditional trade and e-commerce respectively, saw a week-on-week decline of about 8 percent and 64 percent in the last week of March, as sale and supply of non-essentials remains restricted. After about five weeks of the lockdown, more than half of Indian households are showing week-on-week reduction. It’s not just the spread that’s wider, the causes are different too. About sixty percent households now attribute this decline to reduced or uncertain income, and 1 in 4 households anticipate future financial stress.

Households are also less optimistic about recovery. In the first week of April, nearly sixty percent households were expecting to return to financial normalcy within two months. By the third week of April, this number had fallen to forty percent, with almost a third of all respondents anticipating financial recovery to take six months or more.

This change over the last three weeks has not been uniform. Lower-income households have faced the brunt of this impact from the first week and this has exacerbated with every passing week. Even the high-income households (annual income greater than 27.5 lakh) which were relatively insulated to begin with, are now starting to see a substantial impact. This is likely to result in upper-middle and high-income households, increase their savings and curtail expenditures, in anticipation of the future financial stress.

Consumption decline by income categories

Categories of households by income group per annum in INR (in lakh): Lower-income below 2.5L; Lower middle with 2.5L- 5.5L; Upper middle 5.5L - 27.5L; High income with > 27.5L

The consumption decline hasn’t been uniform across categories, either. Unsurprisingly, while essentials like staples, groceries and household hygiene supplies are still seeing a growth in consumption week-on-week, semi-discretionary and discretionary categories like baby and childcare, beauty, apparel, footwear and entertainment (malls, multiplexes) have been severely hit due to a lack of access and income uncertainty. This is alarming as spends on these categories constitute more than half of the overall basket, even for lower-middle and low-income households, with their proportion as high as about 67 percent for high-income households. These spends are likely to remain subdued till the financial situation improves and more important, the sentiment and future expectations return to normalcy.

Spatially, rural households seem less affected and more optimistic than their urban counterparts. About 40 percent of rural households have seen a reduction in consumption, as compared to 53 percent of their urban counterparts. They are also expecting a faster recovery, with more than half of them expecting their households to return to financial normalcy, as compared to a third of urban households.

Online consumption has seen an increase. While a third of all households increased their share of online purchases, sixteen percent made online purchases in new categories like grocery, household hygiene and about 8 percent bought products online for the first time. As some of the restrictions for non-essential categories are lifted, we can expect to see this behaviour somewhat replicated for those categories. Personal risk avoidance remains a key concern, and evidence from other countries suggest that some habits formed now, including shopping online, will stick.

Covid-19 is first and foremost a health and humanitarian crisis. However, in a country that has over fifty percent households where the chief-wage-earner is self-employed and another twenty percent that depends on casual-wage labour, the humanitarian crisis cannot be addressed, just by health-based precautions. Income support for the disadvantaged, broadly defined, is a must, to avoid slippage in gains from more than twenty five plus years of economic growth. It is not just the right thing to do, it is good economics also. Private consumption contributes to about sixty percent of the GDP and consumer sentiment and spending over the next many months will determine how soon India makes a full recovery.

Nikhil Prasad Ojha and Radhika Sridharan are Partners in Bain & Company's Mumbai office, and Abhishek Tiwari, a Principal in their New Delhi office. Views expressed are their own.

Share Via