Covid-19 has become a tale of devastation, disruption

Let us look at Uttar Pradesh, for instance. In March 2020, there was only one laboratory in the state to test for covid-19. The state had no hospital equipped to manage the disease. But it assembled ventilators, beds and related medicines, and trained para-medical staff and doctors as quickly as it could. Other states also did this despite the enormous hurdles in dealing with a virus that we still did not know enough about. Governments had to arrange funds, take care of those out of jobs, large-scale testing had to be carried out, while the sick had to be given medical attention.