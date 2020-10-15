Covid-19 hits the old hardest, but the healthy longest

Delaney never got seriously ill from the virus. Like many healthy people, he figured his symptoms, a mild fever and a cough, would pass soon enough. Instead, he experienced debilitating after effects, such as fatigue and breathlessness, which many are now calling Long Covid. Seven months later, he is still not back to normal. He can’t imagine getting back on a bike and says that if he pushes himself too hard, he ends up in bed with a fever for a couple of days. He considers himself lucky that he’s able to work. Many other Long Covid sufferers cannot.