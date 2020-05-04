Covid-19: Need to re-look at pre-digital era compliances under Companies Act

India is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic, significantly impacting the way of life of people at large, and functioning of corporates in particular. Notwithstanding the efforts of the Government to control the pandemic and path-breaking steps taken to mitigate the consequential adverse impact on corporates, the dislocation to business and its compliance requirements despite relaxations granted, will continue to haunt for some more time.

There is a need for de-novo review of some of the routine compliances under the Companies Act, 2013 and Sebi Regulations, currently hindered by a near impossibility of performance in the context of new norms of social distancing, congregation of limited number of people at one place, avoidance of central air-conditioning in public places etc.

It would be a bit of contrast with these norms, if companies have to convene their Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a large congregation of members present in person in centrally air-conditioned halls. Probably keeping these things in view, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has recently taken the initiative to allow companies to conduct their Extra-Ordinary General Meetings for special businesses via electronic mode and send notice of EGM in electronic form.

It may be pertinent to note that with the introduction of e-voting and postal ballot, AGMs of listed entities have lost their sheen as voting takes place even before the start of AGM.

Whereas, the quorum requirement for AGM of large and widely held listed entities is 30 members only, typically a large number of members are present in person at the venue of the meeting. These physical numbers are however a minuscule percentage of the shareholder base of the company. The following table shows the pattern of attendance in AGMs of few large-cap companies, held during calendar year 2019:

Source: Filings by companies on BSE

The data clearly indicates that holding AGM in physical form whilst defying the new norms of social distancing is hardly critical for upholding shareholder democracy.

It is also important to note that physical presence is not mandatory for shareholders to exercise the right to vote. Consequent to the introduction of e-voting, the percentage of shareholders physically casting their vote has become insignificant, as the following table giving data of voting pattern at AGMs of few large-cap companies held during calendar year 2019 shows:

Source: Filings by companies on BSE

Thus, there is a case for MCA to do away with the requirement of AGM with physical presence of members, and yet uphold the supremacy of shareholders by taking following measures-

> The existing rules on postal ballot (e.g. provision for voting period of 30 days) may be adopted mutatis mutandis, with an exception that there will be no physical postal ballots and voting shall be via electronic mode only.

> AGMs in FY20 only may be conducted via one-way webinar.

> Members can send queries on financial statements, operations etc. in advance, via e-mail (at least 48 hours before AGM), and the same can be addressed during the AGM. Alternately, they may be given option to post their queries during the webinar in the chat-box, and they can be addressed in the Q&A session after conclusion of AGM proceedings.

> As per the Companies Act, 2013, remote e-voting is closed at 5:00 p.m. on the day preceding the date of AGM. Instead, now remote e-voting facility can be extended/ kept open till the conclusion of AGM, so that members can vote during the AGM also. This will be a perfect alternative to the voting facility extended at the venue of AGM at present.

At this critical juncture, the Government should also dispense with printing and dispatch of annual reports/physical copy of annual report and AGM Notice. Since these documents would pass through many hands during their postal transit, the same may be best avoided till the covid-19 risk exists. Companies can publish AGM notice in national newspapers and one regional newspaper where the registered office of the company is situated, for wider dissemination of the information. Annual Reports are, in any, case available on the website of the company and stock exchanges for public viewing. Physical copy of the report can also be provided on specific request of a shareholder. Although the Companies Act, 2013 has now made it mandatory to transfer shares of companies in electronic form, a large number of shareholders have not updated their e-mail id in the records of the depositories, and companies have no option but to send physical copies of Annual Report to them (shareholders who have e-mail id. receive Annual Report and AGM notice on their e-mail id.) Interestingly, this is much against the government’s go-green initiative to save paper.

Here is an opportunity for Ministry of Corporate Affairs to do away with few pre-digital era compliances, without in any way diluting the spirit of corporate governance. It would give the much needed fillip to government’s initiatives of ‘Ease of doing Business’.

The Author is a Company Secretary and views expressed are personal

