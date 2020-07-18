Opinion | The covid-induced risks to Indian economic outlook

Covid-19 has pushed the global economy to its limits. The global government borrowing are at levels not previously seen in peacetime, post the WW II era. We are certain to face a period of stable deficit, increasing debt while the government takes measures to deal with them. Unlike any other previous economic downturn, the uncertainty is very unusual. It is mainly about i) the virus transmission in India and other countries, ii) optimistic medical intervention, iii) effective social distancing in workplaces and possible future lockdowns, iv) the extent and duration of government support and v) survival of physical and (firm-specific) human capital through covid-19 regime.