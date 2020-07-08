Opinion | On the proportionality of Aarogya Setu

There seems to be a leap of faith from GPS colocation and Bluetooth radio proximity to estimating a risk score for infection transmission. This is compounded by the low penetration of smartphones in India. Too many false positives and false negatives may lead to an unbounded noise-to-signal ratio for infection transmission. Such high noise may actually create confusion and detract from the main effort by sending administrators and policy-makers on wild goose chase. It seems entirely unlikely that such apps can do anything for estimating risk of infection at the micro-level that local community based manual contact tracing cannot do much more effectively. We have the examples of Kerala and Dharavi in Mumbai where such manual methods have led to impressive containments. At best, GPS based geo-location can enable identifying hotspots at the macro-level. Moreover, the utility of contact tracing is limited when there is community transmission, as many instances of spreading will not be caught by it.