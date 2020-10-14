Covid-19 vaccines are coming: Are we adequately prepared?

The usual method of government procurement, inviting bids to determine the lowest cost, may not work. Since there will be scarcity initially, it may be necessary to negotiate with individual producers to determine the best possible deal we can get. But with vaccines expected to be approved at different points of time, there is a case for retaining flexibility to be able to use vaccines that become available later and may prove to be better. The government needs to work out in advance how it will handle the procurement problem so that vaccinations can commence early and yet flexibility is maintained for the future.