Covid-19 will soon be like another 9/11 every day

How much suffering? Let’s start with deaths. Covid-19 kills an estimated 2% of the people it infects. So of the 140,000 getting sick every day, eventually about 2,800 will die. That’s nearly as many as on 9/11, for each day that new infections remain at about 140,000 — and we’ve already been at that level for 21 days. On average, the deaths will happen about 12 days after people get sick.(2) Depending on the state, they might take as long as another month to get recorded and appear in the official data.