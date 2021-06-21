Covid 2.0 has sparked a complex interplay of consumption trends

A subtle trend that can be observed in this space is that insurgent brands are trying to create playful mascots and are working around colours that offer warmth and achieve a playful brand positioning, so that consumers who are fighting emotions of stress and anxiety find comfort in these offerings. It’s a unique play, and only time will tell what dividends it will reap. Observes Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, “As the consumer trudges through charged times, the marketer needs to be sensitive. This is not the time to sell, but a time for marketing to play the role of a balm. The celebratory economy of yore is dead. At this point, marketers need to prepare for the hope economy. They need to put selling, branding and marketing on a pause for now. That’s the best approach. Be the hand-holder during tough times. When times get better, you will be viewed as a friend and not a mere hard- seller. The marketer must wear the tough shoes of the consumer and behave like one."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}