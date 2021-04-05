Covid has pushed too many Indians back into poverty

As the world continues to be ravaged by the covid pandemic, more than a year on, it is becoming increasingly evident that the greatest burden has fallen on the global poor. Even the poor in rich countries, which have relatively secure social safety nets and well developed public health systems, have seen a sharp drop in incomes and suffered the hardest impact of the virus itself, since they are not in occupations in which work-from-home is feasible. While an investment banker, a senior civil servant or university professor can safely work remotely, this is obviously not an option for a food-delivery worker, a store clerk, or a front line medical worker.