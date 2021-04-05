Covid has pushed too many Indians back into poverty

Covid has pushed too many Indians back into poverty4 min read . 10:42 PM IST
Indian upward mobility has gone into reverse even as an economic recovery looks further away
As the world continues to be ravaged by the covid pandemic, more than a year on, it is becoming increasingly evident that the greatest burden has fallen on the global poor. Even the poor in rich countries, which have relatively secure social safety nets and well developed public health systems, have seen a sharp drop in incomes and suffered the hardest impact of the virus itself, since they are not in occupations in which work-from-home is feasible. While an investment banker, a senior civil servant or university professor can safely work remotely, this is obviously not an option for a food-delivery worker, a store clerk, or a front line medical worker.
If the impact on the poor in rich countries has been severe, in lower and lower middle income countries, it has been nothing short of devastating. A recent study by Pew Research Center compares the impact in China and India. While China’s gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded in 2020, after an initial drop on account of the pandemic, India’s GDP collapsed last fiscal year, but is projected to revive in 2021-22. This difference helps account for the big difference in impact on the poor in the two countries.
