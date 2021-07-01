Covid lessons from a small island country

In many ways, my visit to Singapore has been eye-opening. A week before I arrived, I was stopped and fined for driving without a mask in Bangalore. As I paid the fine, I tried to reason with the police officer how being vaccinated and driving in a car alone with my windows rolled up (allowed in Singapore!) would not affect anyone. He replied, “There are thousands of cases, we must do all we can!". I thought back to the election rallies held that week that were swallowed up by massive crowds, and the packed pubs that seemingly didn’t close. When I inquired about the many crowded bars that were still open, the officer replied defensively, exclaiming how those establishments were owned and run by politicians and were hence untouchable. This was a reminder that perhaps some of our issues with the pandemic stem from a deeper societal issue of rules not applying equally to all. In Singapore, it appears that nobody is above the law. Those outlets breaking rules here are named and shamed in local media and subjected to hefty fines. This approach has allowed the government in Singapore to channel more of its energies on resolving the pandemic’s challenges.