Covid may have spelt the end of the board meeting as we know it

Despite all the technology and speed that have re-invented business over recent decades, many of our corporate forms are still very archaic. Read a 2020 legal brief, and the language and capitalisation look like relics of the 19th century. Some of the stock and commodity exchanges in the world still have yellers and runners on crowded trading floors. But even before covid, stock exchanges in most developed countries had gone electronic, and trades moved at the speed of light. Now, what about the retro idea of gathering busy people around a board table? Some directors have to be flown in from other parts of the world and provided with luxury accommodation and much else. Unless your business goals include reviving such corona-battered industries as hospitality and travel, why would you spend shareholder money on all that?