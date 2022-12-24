Mint Explainer: Covid may speed up China's loss of manufacturing supremacy4 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 07:55 AM IST
- India can gain from China’s decline but has stiff competition from many other Asian countries.
The covid-19 pandemic is causing a gradual shift in global manufacturing as companies look for alternatives to China as a supply source. There are early signs that India may stand to gain as a result, with some tech manufacturing shifting to the country. Global companies are likely to adopt a China+1, or even a China+2 or +3 strategy, as Apple has done. But India has stiff competition from Vietnam and a few other Asian countries. Still, India can replace China as a global growth driver.