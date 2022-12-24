Mint Explainer: Covid may speed up China's loss of manufacturing supremacy

In fact, it appears likely that some companies will adopt a China+2 or even a China+3 strategy to insulate their supply chains as much as possible from any future global turbulence. It’s already evident in the approach of Apple, which is splitting its production in China, Vietnam and India. A complete withdrawal from China is not possible in the near term. China has built a vibrant manufacturing ecosystem over the years that is almost impossible for other countries to replicate immediately.

