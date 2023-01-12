Covid or no covid, the Chinese people keep supporting their government

Third, covering up information or falsifying data is an essential feature of authoritarian systems. It is ironical how such systems seek to retain or regain the trust of their citizens. Since the current covid wave erupted, China has reported deaths only in the double digits so far in an attempt to provide a positive sheen to the end of zero-covid even as open-source data on Chinese social media and from satellite imagery show crematoriums packed and working round the clock. Earlier, Chinese diplomats had also actively put out false news that the covid did not originate in China and followed up by suggesting that the US was the culprit. This was the Chinese government’s attempt to retrieve its image as an efficient economic and political system both among its own population and among the smaller, weaker countries of the world that look upon Beijing as an alternate source of support and opportunity different from the West.

