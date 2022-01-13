Covid over-testing does exist and it should stop

A look at this week’s revised advisory on covid testing issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) would help. To be sure, there was a time when state administrations stood accused of trying to suppress numbers by going slow on tests. Also, for purposes of surveillance, we must expand test coverage in hotspots so long as the ‘positivity’ ratio seen in added-up results is both high and rising, as observed in many cities. But the ICMR has eased its advice on who all need a test, and in welcome ways. Inter-state domestic travel should not require a mandatory test, it said. Nor should medical interventions be held up by a test clearance. The ICMR’s head-turner, however, was its counsel that contacts of confirmed cases need not be tested unless they are at high risk on account of their age or co-morbidities. This effectively served to call off contact-tracing, the value of which crashed once our community spread began. With Omicron highly infectious, airborne and probably all around us, our exposure has turned relatively random. At this stage of a third wave, virus-carriers abound who show no symptoms and are not aware of their status. And false negative results could show up too, more so with rapid antigen tests (like self-test kits), which are designed largely to screen rather than confirm cases. All this means that we’re no longer far less likely to catch it going about our daily routines than from ‘contact’ with someone found positive. India’s testing capacity, thus, would best be directed at early detection of cases that risk turning morbid. While vaccines do help fend off the dreaded covid choke and the majority of our adults have taken both doses, anyone who develops tell-tale signs of covid should surely get a test done.