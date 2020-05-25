Covid's spread in Mumbai's slums is a warning for all cities

Finally, we can communicate. The spread of covid-19 is geographically and temporally asymmetric. What happened in Mumbai today may happen two months later in Hyderabad. As such, it is important to start preparing, communicating and learning from the successes and failures of Mumbai. The BMC has likely generated a rich amount of data and insights that can benefit other municipal corporations. More broadly, all cities would benefit by sharing detailed data publicly to enable contributions from the research community. And as we look to the medium-term, this is an opportunity for introspection and planning as to how our cities can better integrate and provide for a large part of their ‘essential’ workforce. Perhaps this can be the impetus to envision a newer and healthier future for our cities and their slums.