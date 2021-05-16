Covid-19 pandemic is not a black swan event

This explains to a large extent why governments around the world were universally unprepared to handle the covid pandemic. But there were exceptions to this rule. South Korea was one such country. It handled the first wave of infections much better than other countries. The explanation for this lies in the fact that the country had had a MERS outbreak in 2015 and the government of the time was widely criticized for the way it handled it. This changed the political incentives at play and South Korea was better prepared.