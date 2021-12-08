Covid’s impact on what we may call a ‘relevant market’

What needs to be determined: Even though some customers might switch from an online to an offline market and vice-versa, competition authorities must check if they are close enough substitutes for a significant chunk of consumers, and if so, then both can be said to constitute the same relevant market. It is clear from the above discussion that both online and offline markets offer different shopping experiences, and many times, the consumer’s choice depends not just on a head-to-head price comparison, but on various other factors such as her own age, income and location. Hence, external factors must also be considered (those beyond pricing, that is) while deciding substitutability, especially in the context of a pandemic that has made safety a prime consumer concern.

