Did Sars-CoV-2, the virus that wreaked havoc across the world, hop from an animal to humans or was it a laboratory leak? It has been more than three years since the outbreak of covid, and the truth of what happened in China’s Wuhan, the pandemic’s ground zero, must never get so engulfed by the smoke of Cold War II that history is left unsure what to record of the bug’s origin. A scientific consensus eludes us; a recent reminder of this was Sunday’s report in The Wall Street Journal on a 2021 study by the US energy department that found the virus most likely emerged from a lab leak but was not part of a bio-weapons plan. Though a “low confidence" update, it echoed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s “moderate confidence" in the lab-leak hypothesis. The Central Intelligence Agency remains neutral on the two alternate theories. Of the eight US agencies that have delved in, half consider a natural leap more plausible (two are undecided). America’s brains trust, its ‘intel’ establishment, has no consensus view. China, on its part, denies any role played even accidentally by its research facilities.

From an institutional perspective, the US investigative spectrum is impressive, almost crafted to contrast its democracy with China’s autocracy on information quality. Chinese credibility on covid took a blow right from the onset. In early 2020, officials tried to muzzle the messenger, a doctor called Li Wenliang who dared call it out as a new ailment, before the message filled the air with a scare that has since taken nearly 7 million lives globally, by World Health Organization data. As the city of Sars-CoV-2’s outbreak was home to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as well as Huanan’s seafood market with various mammal species on sale, including virus carriers like bats, both spots were prime suspects. The latter looked like a natural setting for the spiky pathogen to infect humans, but Beijing’s secrecy and shroud over local forensic clues stirred speculation over it being a decoy. Even after WHO sleuths were allowed in about a year later, allegedly cagey officials were of little help. Elsewhere, word of a mystery illness suffered by a trio of WIV researchers in late 2019 fed suspicions of a “gain of function" experiment gone horribly wrong. The genes of a virus can be tweaked in a lab to worsen its effects; while this is done to keep knowledge ahead of its evolution curve, a prudential purpose, the same apparatus can be abused for bio-weapons, which are banned. Scientists studying the genes of Sars-CoV-2, however, haven’t found conclusive evidence of any gene-fiddling. Meanwhile, case data from Wuhan that wouldn’t be easy to fudge yielded an infection map that traced covid ripples back to Huanan, clearly backing the market leap story. Applying Occam’s razor, unless we get more to chew on, the lab-less explanation of covid’s origin still holds the most appeal.

While we are not privy to pointers that US agencies may have kept classified, it would not be a surprise if America’s geopolitical rivalry with China colours its official view. The US has been more careful under President Joe Biden than Donald Trump about paying attention to nuances, but still. What history would need is a true scientific consensus, one that adds up. This may take a while, but maybe we can take heart from the alacrity with which the bug’s gene sequence was published for the world’s experts. Science must always rise above narrow domestic walls in its dedication to veracity.