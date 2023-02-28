Covid’s origin mystery is for scientists to solve
The lab-leak theory has gained buyers in the US even though China denies it outright and has Occam’s razor on its side. History needs to record the truth of how Sars-CoV-2 emerged.
Did Sars-CoV-2, the virus that wreaked havoc across the world, hop from an animal to humans or was it a laboratory leak? It has been more than three years since the outbreak of covid, and the truth of what happened in China’s Wuhan, the pandemic’s ground zero, must never get so engulfed by the smoke of Cold War II that history is left unsure what to record of the bug’s origin. A scientific consensus eludes us; a recent reminder of this was Sunday’s report in The Wall Street Journal on a 2021 study by the US energy department that found the virus most likely emerged from a lab leak but was not part of a bio-weapons plan. Though a “low confidence" update, it echoed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s “moderate confidence" in the lab-leak hypothesis. The Central Intelligence Agency remains neutral on the two alternate theories. Of the eight US agencies that have delved in, half consider a natural leap more plausible (two are undecided). America’s brains trust, its ‘intel’ establishment, has no consensus view. China, on its part, denies any role played even accidentally by its research facilities.