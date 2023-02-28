Covid’s origin mystery is for scientists to solve

From an institutional perspective, the US investigative spectrum is impressive, almost crafted to contrast its democracy with China’s autocracy on information quality. Chinese credibility on covid took a blow right from the onset. In early 2020, officials tried to muzzle the messenger, a doctor called Li Wenliang who dared call it out as a new ailment, before the message filled the air with a scare that has since taken nearly 7 million lives globally, by World Health Organization data. As the city of Sars-CoV-2’s outbreak was home to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as well as Huanan’s seafood market with various mammal species on sale, including virus carriers like bats, both spots were prime suspects. The latter looked like a natural setting for the spiky pathogen to infect humans, but Beijing’s secrecy and shroud over local forensic clues stirred speculation over it being a decoy. Even after WHO sleuths were allowed in about a year later, allegedly cagey officials were of little help. Elsewhere, word of a mystery illness suffered by a trio of WIV researchers in late 2019 fed suspicions of a “gain of function" experiment gone horribly wrong. The genes of a virus can be tweaked in a lab to worsen its effects; while this is done to keep knowledge ahead of its evolution curve, a prudential purpose, the same apparatus can be abused for bio-weapons, which are banned. Scientists studying the genes of Sars-CoV-2, however, haven’t found conclusive evidence of any gene-fiddling. Meanwhile, case data from Wuhan that wouldn’t be easy to fudge yielded an infection map that traced covid ripples back to Huanan, clearly backing the market leap story. Applying Occam’s razor, unless we get more to chew on, the lab-less explanation of covid’s origin still holds the most appeal.